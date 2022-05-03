Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.64 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.