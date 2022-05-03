Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Theodore R. Samuels II Acquires 6,270 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CNC opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

