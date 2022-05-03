CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 166,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

