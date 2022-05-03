CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 170,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,351. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

