CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

