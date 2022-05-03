CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.
NYSE CNP opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
