CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

CNP opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

