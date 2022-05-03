Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

NYSE:CSR opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Get Centerspace alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -679.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

About Centerspace (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.