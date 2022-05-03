Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.
CSR stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. Centerspace has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -206.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -679.05%.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
