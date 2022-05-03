Central Asia Metals plc (CAML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share by the mining company on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 277.66 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £488.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($4.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

CAML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

