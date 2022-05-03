Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of IPSC opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.