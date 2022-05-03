Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CRNT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

