Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

