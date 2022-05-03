Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $362,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

