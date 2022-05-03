Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 219,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,186. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

