CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,694.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEVA by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CEVA by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.