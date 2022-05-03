CEVA (CEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,694.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

