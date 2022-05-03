C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

CFFI stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.