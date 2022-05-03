CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $10.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

