Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 88,809 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,491,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,306,745.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

