Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 245,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

