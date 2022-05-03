Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
NYSE:CHGG traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 245,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period.
About Chegg (Get Rating)
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chegg (CHGG)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.