Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

CHGG stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $91.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 181,535 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $12,287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

