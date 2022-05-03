Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 519,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.