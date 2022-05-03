Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of CHGG opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $91.52.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

