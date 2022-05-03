Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Chegg stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -277.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chegg by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

