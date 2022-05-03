Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

CHGG stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 334,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,405,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

