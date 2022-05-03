Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $91.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

