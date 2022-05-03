Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

CHGG traded down $7.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 519,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $91.52.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

