Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chemours by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

