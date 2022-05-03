Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

