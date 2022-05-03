Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.76 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,542,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

