Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

