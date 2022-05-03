ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

