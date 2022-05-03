Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

