Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to report $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the highest is $5.08. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

