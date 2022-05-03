Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

