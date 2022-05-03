Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$818.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

