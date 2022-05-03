Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$818.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
