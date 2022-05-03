Cipher Mining (CIFR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIFR opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

