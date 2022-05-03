Citigroup Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $13.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

