Citigroup Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $300.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.64 and its 200 day moving average is $295.58.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

