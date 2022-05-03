Citigroup Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $175.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.