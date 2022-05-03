City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

