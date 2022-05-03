Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.04 Million

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $676.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.40 million and the highest is $689.67 million. Clarivate reported sales of $428.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.