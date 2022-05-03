Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 744,500 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

