Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 744,500 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
