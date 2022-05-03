Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

