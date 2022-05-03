Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
