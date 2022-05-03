Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

