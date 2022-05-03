Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

