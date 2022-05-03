Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05-7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

