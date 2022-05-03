Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

