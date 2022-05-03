CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,136,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

