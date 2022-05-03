CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$2.89 EPS.

CMS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,418. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

